Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 43,013 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,498 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,013 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Tapestry worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $3,372,000. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 51,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Tapestry by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 6,110 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,972,221 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $72,597,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPR. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of TPR opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

