Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,558 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 295,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 178.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 39,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $99.53 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

View Our Latest Report on Cardinal Health

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.