Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $4,869,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $146.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

