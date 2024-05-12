Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $118.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $119.69.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

