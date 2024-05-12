Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,458 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Juniper Networks worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95,672 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 228,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 77,571 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 125,888 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $193,480.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,874 shares in the company, valued at $34,755,951.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $193,480.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 997,874 shares in the company, valued at $34,755,951.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,981,530 over the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.6 %

JNPR stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

