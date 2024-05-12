Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $405,000 Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 160,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DHI. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.41.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $149.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.13.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

