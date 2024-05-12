Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,847 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Union Pacific Price Performance
UNP opened at $247.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.06 and a 200 day moving average of $237.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.71 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.
Union Pacific Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
