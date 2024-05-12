Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $684,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $285.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $208.88 and a 52 week high of $291.40.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

