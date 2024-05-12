Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $7.12 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20,450.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 206,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $62,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 299,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $90,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $346.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.19.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

