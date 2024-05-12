Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $972,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after acquiring an additional 648,291 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,603,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 226.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 334,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,059,000 after purchasing an additional 231,958 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,610,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,263,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $247.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $188.92 and a 52 week high of $248.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

