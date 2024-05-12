Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,401 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $44.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

