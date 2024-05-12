Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,753,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 143,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.1 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

