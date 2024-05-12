Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 4.93% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EWK opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $19.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33.

Get iShares MSCI Belgium ETF alerts:

About iShares MSCI Belgium ETF

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.