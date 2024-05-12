Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 956 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 137,458 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 38.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 494 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,620 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $297.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.10 and a 200-day moving average of $294.90. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.75 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Capital One Financial lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,895,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.