Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 54 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $250.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.04. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Argus lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.