Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 100,942 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,942 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,228,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,618,000 after buying an additional 254,941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,936,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,572 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,449.7% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,210,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,288 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,161,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,239,000 after purchasing an additional 82,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 924,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,854,000 after purchasing an additional 413,561 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
ISTB opened at $47.09 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
