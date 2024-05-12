Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 11,277 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,277 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,713,000 after acquiring an additional 561,614 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,664,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,963,000 after purchasing an additional 695,897 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 36.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,395,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,946,000 after purchasing an additional 375,568 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 3,402.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after purchasing an additional 928,273 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 924,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.73.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $991,273.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,809,477.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $991,273.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,809,477.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,234 shares of company stock worth $14,025,346 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy stock opened at $133.92 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $133.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.09.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

