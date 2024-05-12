Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 3,982 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1,428.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

