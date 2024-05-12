Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 547 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,330,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of EWA stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $25.04.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

