Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 695 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,961.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 923,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after buying an additional 893,723 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,027.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 924,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,391,000 after acquiring an additional 842,838 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,569,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,251,000 after purchasing an additional 518,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,798,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,536,000 after purchasing an additional 316,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,118,000.

VNQI stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

