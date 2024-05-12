Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 82 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,876.96.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,805.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,456.93 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,544.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,429.42.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

