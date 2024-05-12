L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on L.B. Foster from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of FSTR stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.72. 100,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.80. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $134.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in L.B. Foster stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.85% of L.B. Foster as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.