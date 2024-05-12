Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,287 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 10.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 18.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 607,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after buying an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,405 shares of company stock worth $23,209,645. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.42. The stock has a market cap of $272.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.