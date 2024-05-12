Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,287 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 10.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 18.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 607,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after buying an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,405 shares of company stock worth $23,209,645. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.42. The stock has a market cap of $272.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.