Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys 339 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $146.19 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $147.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.62.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

