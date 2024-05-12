Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,012 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of UWM worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UWM by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,077,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after buying an additional 1,424,451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,044,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 322,021 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UWMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of UWM in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.65.

UWM Price Performance

NYSE UWMC opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.15 million, a PE ratio of 236.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42. UWM Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of ($114.58) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.14 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. UWM’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

