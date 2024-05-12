Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Invests $299,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 17.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 477,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $978,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.93 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

