Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Invests $434,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 36,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,075,000 after buying an additional 24,412 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total value of $31,507,201.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 687,981,731 shares in the company, valued at $111,212,246,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,531,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,772,064. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3 %

TMUS opened at $164.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.63 and its 200-day moving average is $158.60. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64. The company has a market capitalization of $192.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

