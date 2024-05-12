Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,541 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 54.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 95,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.8 %

RGA stock opened at $208.77 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.07 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.74.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.