Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $3,004,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $121.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $130.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at $38,032,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $574,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,685,330.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,207 shares of company stock worth $42,681,947 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

