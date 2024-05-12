Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 17,666 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,666 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PARA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 541.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 708,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 598,235 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,714 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PARA opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PARA

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.