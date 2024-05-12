Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,646 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Toll Brothers by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $127.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.65 and a 200-day moving average of $104.40. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $130.63.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TOL

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.