Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,646 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Toll Brothers by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Toll Brothers Stock Performance
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Toll Brothers Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.11%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TOL
Toll Brothers Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
