Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $247.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.71 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.20.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

