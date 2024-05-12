Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,730,000 after acquiring an additional 297,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,804,000 after acquiring an additional 196,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,026,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,553,000 after acquiring an additional 91,713 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,428,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $169.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

