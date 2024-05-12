Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waters in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.88. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $11.88 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Waters’ FY2024 earnings at $11.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.33 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.78.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $351.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94. Waters has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $363.80.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

