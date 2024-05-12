Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24, Zacks reports. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 343,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,881. The firm has a market cap of $571.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.89.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder bought 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $100,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $219,397.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $444,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 784,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,066,645.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder bought 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,397.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,175 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,339 over the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

