Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.88.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Lennar alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lennar

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $162.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.27. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. Lennar has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $172.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.