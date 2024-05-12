Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Short Interest Update

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 420,500 shares, an increase of 560.1% from the April 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 987,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:LICN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,365. Lichen China has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38.

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials.

