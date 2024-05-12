Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Short Interest Update

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 420,500 shares, an increase of 560.1% from the April 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 987,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ:LICN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,365. Lichen China has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38.
