Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.26

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.26 and traded as high as $21.35. Limoneira shares last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 25,450 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Limoneira Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a market cap of $382.14 million, a P/E ratio of -36.60, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -51.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limoneira

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 110,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

Featured Articles

