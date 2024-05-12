Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $434.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $350.60 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

