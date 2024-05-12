Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter.

Lipocine Stock Up 1.5 %

Lipocine stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lipocine in a report on Sunday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

