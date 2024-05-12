Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LYG. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a hold rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.55.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LYG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,309,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,404,238. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. Research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 228,359 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $1,363,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 309,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 411,188 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

