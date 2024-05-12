Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 0.4 %

LYG stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYG

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.