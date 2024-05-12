Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given New $390.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $425.00 to $390.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MDGL. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $345.09.

MDGL stock opened at $205.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 9.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of -0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.18 and its 200 day moving average is $218.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $302.68.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -26.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 2,676 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.99, for a total transaction of $658,269.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 458,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,909,164.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James M. Daly sold 32,489 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $3,338,894.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,118.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 2,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.99, for a total value of $658,269.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 458,999 shares in the company, valued at $112,909,164.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,496 shares of company stock valued at $31,362,420 in the last ninety days. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

