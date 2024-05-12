Magnite’s (MGNI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MGNI. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.39.

Shares of MGNI stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $9.05. 1,826,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,714. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Magnite has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $15.73.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $840,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,662 shares in the company, valued at $13,840,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Magnite by 59.1% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 127,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

