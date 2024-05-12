Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

CART has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Maplebear from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Maplebear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplebear currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.89.

CART opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. Maplebear has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,036,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,923,455.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,923,455.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,036,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,923,455.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,565.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955 and sold 1,055,899 shares worth $30,422,265. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,508,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,674,000. Finally, Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,163,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

