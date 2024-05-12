Marest Capital LLC Invests $385,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Marest Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 997 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of Marest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,842,192,000 after purchasing an additional 412,383 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,128,693,000 after buying an additional 152,474 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,339,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,080,676,000 after acquiring an additional 104,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,792,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,485,000 after purchasing an additional 159,512 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $727,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GS traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $454.73. 1,823,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $410.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $458.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

