Marest Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Marest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for about 0.5% of Marest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.59. 551,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 474.77%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

