Marest Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Marest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Madison Square Garden Sports makes up 0.3% of Marest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,326,000 after acquiring an additional 130,745 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter worth $22,302,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 6,319.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 87,329 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter valued at $14,723,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after buying an additional 66,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 19,003 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.81, for a total transaction of $3,568,953.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 182,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,290,913.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 45,239 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,692 in the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSGS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.03. 95,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,976. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.89 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.01. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $164.79 and a 1 year high of $215.79.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.76 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

