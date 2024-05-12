MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HZO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MarineMax from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.78. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.55). MarineMax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $124,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,329.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in MarineMax by 442.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in MarineMax by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

