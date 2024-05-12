MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $285.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $305.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.73.

MKTX stock opened at $206.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $198.01 and a 12 month high of $303.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.31.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 19.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,324,000 after buying an additional 69,165 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in MarketAxess by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 7.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

